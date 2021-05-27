BRIEFS
Union VFW Memorial Day ceremony open to the community
UNION — The Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, in the Union City Park. The community is invited to join the event, which will feature a short speech followed by the raising of each service branch’s flag and the branch’s service hymn; raising of the POW/MIA flag; and a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. The ceremony concludes with a reading of the names of veterans who are in the Union Cemetery.
Virtual statewide Memorial Day event planned
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs will honor the nation’s fallen service members this Memorial Day during a virtual statewide Memorial Day ceremony.
According to a press release, the virtual event is in line with continuing gathering limits in place in many areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is made possible through partnerships with the Oregon Military Department, Oregon National Guard, city of Wilsonville and Korean War Veterans Association.
ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick will serve as emcee and one of the event’s keynote speakers, delivering remarks on the theme of unity. The event will also feature remarks by other honored veterans and distinguished guests as well as prerecorded ceremonial elements filmed on location (with no audience) at the Oregon Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville. These elements include a color guard ceremony, the national anthem, a wreath-laying ceremony and Taps.
The ceremony will premiere virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, on ODVA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/odvavet) and YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCAQVavs9KmvDeJ42ySFtY8A).
Parks and Rec offers summer child care
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Parks and Recreation is offering full-day child care from June 7 to Aug. 13 for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. The summer program will give children the opportunity to participate in a variety of different activities, such as STEM projects, field games, crafts, water activities and field trips.
The program runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (early drop off starting at 7:45 am, and late pickup until 5:15 p.m.) at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. The cost is $100 per week and includes lunch. The parents of students in the La Grande School District are reminded to use the coupon code.
Registration is on a week by week first come first served basis. To learn more and to register, go to www.lagrandeparks.org (choose “Current Programs” under the “Recreation” tab”); contact McKayla Rollins, recreation supervisor, at mrollins@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1352; or stop by the Parks and Rec office, 2402 Cedar St., La Grande (inside Pioneer Park next to the outdoor basketball courts).
Delivery issues?
If you have any problems receiving your Observer, call 541-963-3161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.