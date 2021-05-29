MEETINGS
• COVE — A regular meeting of the Cove City Council will be held Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The public may attend the meeting virtually. The agenda and instructions are available at www.cityofcove.org, or email a request to cityadmin@cityofcove.org. The agenda includes presentations on this summer’s Cove Cherry Fair and discussion and approval of the city budget. Written public comment may be emailed to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the night of the meeting.
• IMBLER — A special session of the Imbler School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in Room 1 of the high school to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will meet virtually Wednesday, June 2, beginning at 7 p.m. To register for the Zoom meeting, email your contact information to rknop@eoni.com or call at 541-562-6289.
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Urban Renewal District Budget Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday, June 2, beginning at 6 p.m. Following the hearing will be a general budget committee hearing, a regular session of the Urban Renewal Agency and a regular session of the La Grande City Council. The consecutive meetings will be virtual. For Zoom and phone access information, contact the city recorder, Sandra Patterson, at 541-962-1309 or spatterson@cityoflagrande.org or go to www.cityoflagrande.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.