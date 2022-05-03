LA GRANDE — The La Grande Middle School Plant Sale will be happening a week earlier than previously announced. The sale will run May 5-7 at the LMS greenhouses, north of the school, at the corner of Fourth Street and M Avenue. The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The sale features a wide array of hanging baskets, tomatoes, veggies, herbs, and annual and perennial flowers. Look for updates at the LMS Greenhouse Facebook page.
Senior activities are back
LA GRANDE — Many activities at the Union County Senior Center have resumed. In addition to on-site weekday meals, the center is again offering games, music and exercise opportunities.
Before lunch, The BlueMountaineers perform on Tuesdays, and Terry LaMont performs on Wednesdays. The music runs from 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Also on Tuesdays, pinochle games begin at 1:15 p.m., and bingo games are offered in the evening, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
Appropriate for all ages and levels of fitness, a chair exercise class is held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m.
For more information, go to www.ccno.org, check out the senior center’s Facebook page, call 541-605-5556 or stop by the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande.
La Grande Swim Club summer registration set for May 18
LA GRANDE — Summer registration for the La Grande Swim Club will be on Wednesday, May 18, from 4-6 p.m. in the Veterans’ Memorial Pool’s lobby. The pool is on Palmer Avenue adjacent to Pioneer Park.
For swimmers not currently swimming and not currently registered with USA Swimming, summer swimming will begin June 13 from 8-11 a.m, The exact time will depend on swim level.
— The Observer
