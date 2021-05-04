MEETINGS
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District’s board will have a budget committee meeting Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
BRIEFS
Imbler School Board candidate forum is Wednesday
IMBLER — The Imbler School District is hosting a forum for the candidates running for school board Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym. The purpose of the forum is to give the community an opportunity to meet the candidates and learn a bit about each one. Masks and social distancing are required.
‘ScreenAgers’ virtual events set
LA GRANDE — The Union County Safe Communities Coalition invites parents and other community members to view a free livestream of the movie “ScreenAgers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. A virtual Q&A session will follow the viewing.
A second film, “ScreenAgers: Next Chapter, Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience,” will livestream Tuesday, May 11, at 6:30 pm.
To register for the virtual events, go to www.ucsafecommunities.org/upcoming-events. For more information, email ucsafecommunities@gmail.com or call 541-963-1068.
Public can view ballot counter test
LA GRANDE — The public is welcome to observe the “Logic and Accuracy” test of the ballot counter that will be used for the May 18 special districts election.
This test will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Union County Clerk’s Office, 1001 Fourth St., Suite D, La Grande. Space is limited, but as many observers as possible will be accommodated. Call the clerk’s office at 541-963-1006 for more information.
RSVP for next takeout Cove senior meal
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to restrictions in place caused by the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north. The menu for Tuesday, May 18, is baked chicken, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, green salad, rolls and peach cobbler. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Wednesday, May 12, to order your meal.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.1 million
27-34-35-39-40-42
Powerball: $129 million
35-36-47-61-63 — PB 3 x3
Mega Millions: $319 million
8-19-26-48-49 — MB 5 x3
Win for Life: May 1
8-28-33-54
Pick 4: May 2
• 1 p.m.: 8-5-2-0
• 4 p.m.: 3-6-8-6
• 7 p.m.: 4-2-0-1
• 10 p.m.: 1-4-2-6
Pick 4: May 1
• 1 p.m.: 3-8-5-5-
• 4 p.m.: 1-5-8-0
• 7 p.m.: 9-0-4-7
• 10 p.m.: 9-3-1-1
Pick 4: April 30
• 1 p.m.: 2-6-4-7
• 4 p.m.: 6-0-2-8
• 7 p.m.: 5-1-9-7
• 10 p.m.: 9-8-1-7
