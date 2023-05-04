• LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation Department commissions will hold regular sessions in May. All meetings take place at the Parks and Recreation office inside Pioneer Park at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lagrandeparksrec).
The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets Tuesday, May 9; Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission on Thursday, May 11; and La Grande Arts Commission on Wednesday, May 17.
If you have questions about the agenda or want to make public comment, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
BRIEFS Union plans community cleanup day May 6
UNION — The city of Union will conduct a cleanup day on Saturday, May 6. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items that will be accepted at 410 Treatment Plant Road include yard debris, electronic devices, bikes and tires without rims.
Artist talks featured at double exhibit opening
LA GRANDE — Two new exhibits will open to the public on Friday, May 5, at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande: “Cross-Section,” an exhibit of works by Don Gray, and “The Other Life,” featuring paintings by Jessica Plattner. Free opening receptions for both exhibits will run from 6-8 p.m. Friday at ACE and will include an artist talk by Plattner at 6:30 p.m. and by Gray at 7:15 p.m. Audience members have an opportunity to ask questions and speak with the featured artists. The exhibits will be up until July 1.
The galleries are Art Center East are always free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Learn more at www.artcenter
