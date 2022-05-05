Applicants interview next week for Brog Foundation scholarships
LA GRANDE — Interviews will be held Wednesday, May 11, for Edward W. and Marian C. Brog Foundation scholarships. The interviews will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Union County high school students who applied for and were invited to an interview will be contacted by the Foundation with specific interview times and instructions on how the interviews will be conducted. Interviews will be in a phone or videoconference format.
Mother’s Day brunch served May 8 at senior center
LA GRANDE — A Mother’s Day brunch will be served Sunday, May 8, at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. The beginning time of the event was incorrectly reported previously. The brunch will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are $18, or $9 for ages 6-12; those younger than 6 eat for free. Proceeds will directly benefit the La Grande Lions’ sight and hearing preservation efforts and the center’s senior programs with a focus on Meals on Wheels. Reservations are encouraged by calling 541-605-5556.
Rummage sale proceeds benefit Tamkaliks Celebration
WALLOWA — The Tamkaliks Celebration will be hosting its annual rummage sale Friday and Saturday, May 13-14. In addition to rummage treasures, there will be fry bread, bison chili and baked goods for sale to-go. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Farmhouse, 71054 Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa (just past the Tamkaliks Celebration grounds on the left).
This rummage sale is a fundraiser for the Tamkaliks Celebration, an annual cultural event to celebrate and preserve Nez Perce culture and heritage. This year’s celebration will be at the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland dance arbor on July 24-26.
To donate items to the rummage sale, call 541-398-1112 to schedule a drop-off. Monetary donations to the Tamkaliks Celebration can be made by mail to P.O. Box 15, Wallowa 97885, online at www.wallowanezperce.org, or in-person at the rummage sale.
— The Observer
