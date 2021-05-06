MEETINGS
• PENDELTON — The budget committee and board of directors of the InterMountain Education Service District hold a budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10. A regular board meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m. The meetings will be at the IMESD, 2001 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council will meet Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Island City City Hall. The budget committee meets at 6 p.m., followed by a regular session. The public may submit written comments at city hall or email them to karen@islandcityhall.com.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board meets for a regular session Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in the Central Elementary School’s library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available to the public online, by phone and on Blue Mountain Translator District. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the La Grande Arts Commission begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, via Zoom. For the video conference link or any questions, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at sspence@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1348.
Give input on future of VA health care
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Veterans Affairs, which serves Northeast Oregon, is hosting a virtual VA health care "listening session” Friday, May 7, from 1-2:30 p.m. This listening session, hosted by Dr. Teresa D. Boyd, the VISN20 network director, is an opportunity for veterans to help the VA reimagine how it delivers health care in an equitable, high-quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in the VA’s aging infrastructure.
To sign up, go to www.bit.ly/WallaWallaVAListens or call 404-397-1596 (access code: 199 092 4246). If you are not able to attend the meeting but would still like to provide feedback, email your comments to VHAMAQs@va.gov.
