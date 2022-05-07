• PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District Budget Committee and Board of Directors will have a budget meeting Monday, May 9, at 6 p.m., followed by a regular session of the board at 7:30 p.m. The meetings will be held at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton.
• THE DALLES — An Oregon Wheat Commission meeting and budget hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at the Fairfield Inn, 2014 W. Seventh St., The Dalles. Contact the OWC office at 503-467-2161 if you plan to attend in person or for details on attending via video/phone conference.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District’s budget committee will meet Tuesday, May 10, at 5 p.m., followed by a regular board meeting, at the fire hall. For more information, call Kim George at 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande Planning Commission is set for Tuesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. The public has the option of viewing the meeting on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/LaGrande- CityManager. Those who want to provide virtual public comments should email mboquist@cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1307 no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation commissions will meet next week. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets Tuesday, May 10; the La Grande Arts Commission meets Wednesday, May 11; and the La Grande Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meets Thursday, May 12. For more information on how to tune in or about the agendas, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly board meeting will be held Wednesday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the OSU Extension Office’s conference room, 10507 N. McAlister Road. The meeting may also be accessed online or by phone. Links and access instructions are provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Contact the Union SWCD staff at 541-963-1313 for more information.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.