MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union City Council will meet Monday, May 10, for a work session and its regular monthly meeting. The work session will start at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m., both at Union City Hall. The council will discuss the city’s old ranger station buildings at the work session and council meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct its monthly board meeting Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. via phone. Go to www.unionswcd.org to view the call-in details. The commission will discuss monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council and Urban Renewal District budget committees will hold public meetings beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, May 10. The public can view the meeting on Charter Communications channel 180 or via the La Grande Alive website.
The fiscal year 2021-22 budget meetings will continue Tuesday and thereafter as needed. For access to the agendas go to www.cityoflagrande.org, call 541-962-1309 or email krock@cityoflagrande.org.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County chapter of Health Care for All Oregon will meet virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The agenda includes questions for Rep. Bobby Levy and Sen. Bill Hansell as well as continued planning for upcoming events. Contact unioncounty@hcao.org for access information.
LOTTERY
Megabucks: $2.3 million
4-12-15-36-41-44
Powerball: $142 million
16-23-28-40-63 — PB 1 x2
Mega Millions: $345 million
2-27-32-57-63 — MB 22 x3
Win for Life: May 5
10-25-46-73
Pick 4: May 6
• 1 p.m.: 1-5-0-3
• 4 p.m.: 2-8-5-7
• 7 p.m.: 9-1-1-8
• 10 p.m.: 4-0-2-8
Pick 4: May 5
• 1 p.m.: 0-1-5-3
• 4 p.m.: 5-6-7-4
• 7 p.m.: 1-7-9-7
• 10 p.m.: 0-0-8-8
Pick 4: May 4
• 1 p.m.: 1-5-1-2
• 4 p.m.: 5-0-9-3
• 7 p.m.: 7-4-8-4
• 10 p.m.: 9-4-5-7
