• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. in the high school athletic complex. Lunch prices will be one of the subjects discussed.
BRIEFS
School district invites parents and community to May 10 cyber safety event
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District invites the community to a free “Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe” presentation on Wednesday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the La Grande High School Auditorium. This is recommended for parents, guardians, grandparents and teachers and youth leaders, according to the announcement.
Detective Richard Wistocki, a nationally recognized High Technology Cyber Crimes Specialist, will present information and strategies about cyber-crime, including how to safeguard children.
This presentation is hosted by InterMountain Education Service District. Registration is not required and the event is free and open to the public.
LA GRANDE — Training and Employment Consortium, 1901 Adams Ave, La Grande, is now open by appointment and is offering free computer classes. These classes are held in person with hands-on training. Each class runs from 9 a.m. to noon. To register or for more information, call Jake at 541-975-0503. The next classes offered in May are:
Intro to Excel (one-day class), Wednesday, May 11 — For the beginning student to develop spreadsheets; enter formulas that will calculate desired rows and columns; enhance documents by modifying fonts, font size, and adding color.
Intermediate Excel (four-day class), May 16, 18, 23, 25 — Students further explore different formulas, absolute functions; subtotal and comment features; functions, formulas and pivot tables.
