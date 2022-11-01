MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at the high school athletic complex. The school district’s fee structure for building use will be one of the subjects discussed.
BRIEFS Community ofrenda offers chance to honor your loved ones
LA GRANDE — Art Center East’s Dia de los Muertos celebration is underway and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 12. Combining folk art, vibrant colors, family and food, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrates the joys of life and offers an opportunity to honor loved ones who have passed away. This holiday is cheerful rather than mournful. Its traditions highlight the importance of family, both living and dead, and encourage meaningful reflection on the beauty and brevity of life.
Members of the community are invited to place items on the community ofrenda (altar) set up at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. Bring a photo of your departed loved one(s) or other traditional items such as a self-stable food or a memento that symbolizes things your loved ones enjoyed. Mementos and symbols from any and all faith traditions are welcome. Stop by during regular gallery hours: Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, a time of quiet candlelit reflection will be offered Nov. 1 from 8-9 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 7-8 p.m. Stop by to see the beautiful ofrenda in the calm of the evening and take some time to remember and honor your loved ones. The ofrenda’s candles will be lit and gallery lights low.
It’s bazaar season once again
LA GRANDE — Fall and holiday bazaars are being planned by local churches and organizations across La Grande. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the First Christian Church, 901 Penn Ave., will put on its Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring handcrafts, homemade noodles, baked goods, candies and canned goods, gift baskets, produce and plants. Proceeds from the bazaar help community organizations, such as Friday Backpack, Cove Christian Camp and Shop with a Cop as well as Medical Teams International and Operation Christmas Child.
Also on Nov. 5, La Grande’s Presbyterian Church Holiday Bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Friendship Center on the corner of Sixth and Spring, offering crafts, baked goodies, books, themed baskets, fresh produce and more.
Meals on Wheels driver volunteers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Schedule COVID and flu immunization shots at Center for Human Development
LA GRANDE — Doctors are warning that this year’s flu season could hit especially hard and that all signs point to another surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release from Center for Human Development. To prevent and mitigate the spread of flu and COVID, getting both the flu shot and COVID booster is recommended by CHD. To find out about upcoming clinics or to make an appointment, call CHD at 541-962-8800.
Current COVID-19 bivalent vaccines available at CHD are the Moderna bivalent for ages 18 and older, the Pfizer bivalent for ages 12 and older and the Pfizer Bivalent specifically for ages 5-11.
