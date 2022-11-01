Celebrating the loved ones we’ve lost
Art Center East's 2020 Dia de los Muertos ofrenda features traditional elements in the Main Gallery of the La Grande center. The 2022 celebration began Oct. 28 and concludes Nov. 12. The ofrenda provides gallery visitors a chance to participate in celebrating Day of the Dead by leaving a note, photo or gift. The multi-day holiday is for family and friends to honor their loved ones who have died.

 The Observer, File

MEETINGS

• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at the high school athletic complex. The school district’s fee structure for building use will be one of the subjects discussed.

