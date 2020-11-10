Meetings & Briefs
MEETINGS
• BAKER CITY — The regional chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution next will meet Friday, Nov. 13, at the Sunridge Inn, Baker City. A no-host lunch begins at 11 a.m., followed by a meeting at noon. Face masks are required as you enter and leave the meeting and restaurant. This is a public meeting and open to those who are interested in becoming a member of DAR.
BRIEFS
Be the lifeline patients need — give blood
LA GRANDE — An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for Nov. 17-18 in La Grande in the gym of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane. The blood drive will run from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. To schedule an appointment, call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.