UNION — “A Very Vintage Christmas” holiday market takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Little White Church on Main Street in Union. The old-fashioned bazaar is hosted by Sister Shic and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tunesmith Night opens season Nov. 12
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance will open the 17th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The concert features three songwriters sharing their work in a round-robin format at the historic Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St.
The season opens with Will Gillespie, Meredith Lane and Gregory Rawlins. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
No food or drink service provided but attendees are welcome to bring their own.
Wallowa Valley Chorale concert set for Dec. 17
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Chorale Fall Concert will voice the sounds of Christmas, both popular and classical Saturday, Dec. 17, at Enterprise Christian Church. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at the church, at 85035 Highway 82 just southeast of Enterprise.
Admission is free or by donation. Proceeds go to buy new music for next year, said Randy Morgan, one of the directors.
Unlike previous years, the only musical accompaniment will be the piano, played by Jan Casey.
The 30 singers, who range in age from 14-78, will be directed by Morgan, Claudia Boswell and Helene Hippie.
“We’re all over the map, age wise,” Morgan said.
He said the Chorale has been performing annually since the 1950s, except for the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been going for the most part ever since,” he said.
