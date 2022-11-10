Vintage holiday market held in Union

UNION — “A Very Vintage Christmas” holiday market takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Little White Church on Main Street in Union. The old-fashioned bazaar is hosted by Sister Shic and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— EO Media Group

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.