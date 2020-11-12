MEETINGS
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. A supplemental budget hearing will be immediately followed by the regular meeting. The public is welcome to attend.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will convene for a regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Central Elementary School’s library. Due to physical distancing requirements, the meeting will be available online, by phone and on Blue Mountain Translator District. For meeting access information and instructions, go to www.lagrandesd.org.
BRIEFS Volunteers sought for woodlot work day
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together invites community members to join a work day at its emergency woodlot Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to help the organization get firewood ready to be given away this winter. The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St. in La Grande. For more information go to neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.