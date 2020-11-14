Meetings & Briefs
• COVE — The Cove City Council will meet for a work session to review proposed municipal court documents Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder. Instructions for connecting virtually are available at www.cityofcove.org.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have a board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. For more information and instructions on joining via Zoom, email union.rfpd@outlook.com or call 541-910-3114.
Regional VA stays connected via virtual town hall
WALLA WALLA — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, which oversees Northeast Oregon, is holding a virtual veterans town hall Monday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 p.m.
The Walla Walla VA leadership wants to stay connected with regional veterans and their communities about what’s happening at Veterans Affairs, according to a press release from the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, as well as to provide updates on the options of delivering health care to veterans, COVID-19 updates and to answer questions. November is National Family Caregiver Month, and there will be an update on the recent expansion of the VA’s caregiver support program.
Participants may join the meeting online or over the phone. Event connection information can be found on Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla) as well as on the calendar of Walla Walla VA’s external website, www.wallawalla.va.gov. To join by phone, call 404-397-1596 (code: 1999357868##). Veteran town hall meetings are open to the public and the media.
