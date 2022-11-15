• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the La Grande High School’s library. A work session begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a regular board meeting at 7 p.m. The public may attend in person, online and via phone. For items scheduled for discussion access information, see the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org.
BRIEFS
Meeting held about new Union County Warming Station location
LA GRANDE — The Union County Warming Station will be relocating to 501 Third St., La Grande, and is holding a Question and Answer session for neighbors in the area. Board members and volunteers will be in attendance Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 902 Fourth St. Beverages and finger food will be offered.
Cove High School drama department presents Agatha Christie mystery
COVE — The drama department at Cove High School is presenting Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” Nov. 18-20 at the Coe-Kerr Community Building on the Ascension School campus in Cove. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday show is at 2 p.m. The production is appropriate for ages 10 and older.
Tickets are free. To ensure a seat, make reservations at www.eventbrite.com (type in town and choose the event). Donations will be accepted at the door.
Science and art lecture offered in Baker City
BAKER CITY — The fifth and final Baker Community Sciences & Arts Lecture will be on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the conference room of the Oregon Trail Electric Co-Op headquarters, 4005 23rd St., Baker City. The lecture is titled “A Brief History of Art: Fabulous Facts, Divine Discoveries and Creative Connections.” Award-winning local artist, teacher and writer Nancy Coffelt will share her expertise and inspiration. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the lecture starts promptly at 6 p.m.
