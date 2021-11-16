• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton.
• ENTERPRISE — A meeting for volunteers for the January 2022 Eagle Cap Extreme sled dog race will be held Thursday, Nov. 18. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 309 S. River St., Enterprise. Masks are required inside the building.
BRIEFS
Library hosts free movie for teens tomorrow
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Teen Mid-Week Movie for November happens at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Call the library or visit their web page at www.cookmemoriallibrary.org for movie title.
Virtual literary reading series features poet
LA GRANDE — On Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. the ACE Writing Project will present a virtual reading by Brittney Corrigan from her poetry book “Daughters.” Access the reading by clicking on the event’s description at www.artcentereast.org.
Ski swap set for Saturday
LA GRANDE — The Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol Ski Swap is planned for 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande, offering deals on both new and used equipment. Equipment check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon, with pickup and payout from 4-5 p.m. For information call Zak at 208-596-2807.
