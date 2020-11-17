MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union School Board will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. The board will discuss bond-funded projects and other items. For information on connecting to the meeting virtually via Zoom, call the Union School District at 541-562-6115.
BRIEFS
Advisory council members sought
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is seeking seniors or people who provide services to seniors to join the Advisory Council. The council meets every other month and makes recommendations to Community Connection on the services it provides to seniors. Call 541-963-7532 for an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.