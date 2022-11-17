Ski swap set for Saturday
LA GRANDE — The annual Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol Ski Swap is planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Riveria Activity Center, 2609 Second St., La Grande. Offering deals on both new and used equipment, the sale will be open from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Equipment check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon, and equipment pickup and payout is from 4-5 p.m. This sale is one of the Ski Patrol’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
Bazaars offer opportunities for local holiday shopping
UNION COUNTY — The holiday bazaar season is in full swing in Union County, giving opportunities for shopping local and supporting area artisans and organizations.
On Friday, Nov. 18, a bazaar will be held from 5-8 p.m. in Union at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 Main St. The event will feature music by the Blue Mountain Fiddlers, along with vendors selling arts, crafts, jewelry, food, produce and frozen Alaskan fish.
Art Center East’s Handmade Holidays Makers Market begins Friday, Nov. 18, with VIP shopping from 3-4 p.m., then it’ll be open to all from 4-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The art center’s galleries are filled to the brim with more than 20 vendors offering quality handmade items and goodies.
Here are a few more options The Observer knows about for shopping on Saturday, Nov. 19:
• Union County 4-H Holiday Bazaar, Mt. Emily Building at the Union County Fairgrounds, North Second Street, La Grande, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bazaar will offer food booths, handmade items and early Christmas shopping.
• Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Christmas Bazaar, 1002 L Ave., La Grande, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church hosts vendors selling holiday decorations, signs, wreaths, ornaments, food items, crafts, jewelry and more. Lunch will also be available.
• Christmas in November, Imbler High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seventh annual market features a variety of vendors.
Nov. 18 pinochle party open to all
ISLAND CITY — Delta Epsilon is hosting a pinochle party open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at Urban Vine, corner of Island Avenue and C Street, Island City. The cost is $10 per person. Pinochle gamers are asked to bring finger foods to share.
Cove turkey shoot happens Nov. 20
COVE — The Cove Sportsman Club will hold its annual turkey shoot on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the clubhouse on the south side of town. Shooting begins at 9 a.m. and lunch will be at 11 a.m. There are also games inside the clubhouse for non-shooters. Come join the fun and have lunch, which will include hamburgers, chips and chili.
Make a holiday collage at Wallowa County workshop
ENTERPRISE — A holiday collage-making class will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, from 1-4 p.m. at Moonshine Glass, 624 River St., Enterprise. Organized by the Josephy Center, the class will be taught by Janis Carper, each participant creating a collage using a variety of techniques and materials. Preregistration is required. Cost for the workshop is $45. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/holidaycollage.
Carper, an artist, musician and writer, instructs the workshop with an emphasis on design, layering, color and transparency. Basic materials are provided, and students are encouraged to bring their imagination and any materials that inspire, such as photos, discarded books, old magazines, greeting cards, scraps of paper, buttons, old jewelry, fabric, etc.
