• LA GRANDE — A public meeting of the Union County Fair Board is 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the fair office by the Union County buildings off Fourth Street in La Grande. For information, contact Heather Rajkovich at ucf.board.secretary@gmail.com.
BRIEFS Neighbors Together provides firewood
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot will be giving wood-burning households in financial need up to a cord of firewood this Saturday, Nov. 20, between 9 a.m. and noon. Donations will be accepted but are not required. The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St., La Grande. For more information visit neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Support 4-H at Saturday bazaar
LA GRANDE — A holiday bazaar supporting 4-H program in Union County is set for Saturday, Nov. 20. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Mount Emily Building at the Union County Fairgrounds, 3604 N. Second St., La Grande.
Bingo is back at the Union VFW
UNION — The Veterans of Foreign Wars High Valley Post 4060 in Union will again be hosting bingo games beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8. All are welcome to join in at the VFW Hall on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5 p.m., with early-bird games getting started at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. The last game of the evening is the jackpot, and organizers say you could win up to $500.
— The Observer
