LA GRANDE — A public meeting of the Union County Fair Board will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the meeting will be held via Zoom (meeting ID 830 9445 2341, passcode: 800627). For a link to the meeting or more information, email Heather Rajkovich at rhrajkovich6212@outook.com.
Free firewood available Saturday
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot will be giving wood burning households in financial need up to a cord of firewood this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations will be accepted but are not required. The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St., La Grande. For more information go to www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
Attention veterans: assistance offered to first-time homebuyers
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is seeking first-time veteran homebuyers in Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties for the Veteran’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program, funded by Oregon Housing and Community Services. The program can pay up to $15,000 in down payment and closing costs. For more information about eligibility, call Debbie or Susy at 541-963-3186 or visit www.ccno.org.
Place your order for next Cove senior lunch
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is now offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The Dec. 1 menu features sweet and sour chicken over rice, winter squash, side salad, roll and a sugar cookie for dessert. There is a $5 charge per meal. If you haven’t been contacted, call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Nov. 25 to order your meal.
