LA GRANDE — Due to high demand, the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event in La Grande on Thursday, Nov. 4, will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds, announced the Center for Human Development. Thursday’s drive-thru clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CHD, 2301 Cove Ave., also will host a drop-in clinic on Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those eligible for booster doses six months or more after their last dose of Moderna or Pfizer include anyone age 65 and older, and people age 18 and older if they are a resident of a long-term care facility, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting.
People age 18 and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago also are eligible for a booster dose
Booster doses may be any brand of vaccine, regardless of the vaccine received for the initial dose(s) of the series.
ELGIN — Bingo nights hosted by the Elgin Lions Club have begun again on Wednesday evenings at the Elgin Community Center, 260 N. 10th Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Fishtrap Fireside season begins Nov. 5
ENTERPRISE — A special online November episode of Fishtrap Fireside will feature readings from three Wallowa County writers: Lauren MacDonald, Randi Movich and Amy Zahm. The next episode is available for streaming beginning Friday, Nov. 5, at www.fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series held in the fall and winter, designed to feature diverse voices from local writers. The monthly Fireside gathering offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down.
Lost your stuff? City offers chance to reclaim items
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Parks and Recreation Department has collected a variety of lost items over the summer and fall. These items will be donated on Nov. 15. If you are missing something, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Rec director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org to arrange an opportunity to collect it before then.
— The Observer
