BRIEFS
Parks & Rec expands after-school hours for Thanksgiving week
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Park and Rec Department’s after school program is offering extra hours the week of Thanksgiving, due to schools being closed for the holiday. An extra day has been added to the week of Nov. 23-25. Hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (early drop-off offered at 7:45 a.m.). Cost is $84 per child. Meals are not provided, so please send your child with a lunch. Sports are limited and pre-registration is required. Register at https://lagrandeparks.org/program/31636/parks-and-rec-extended-after-school-child-care-fall-2020. For more information, contact McKayla Rollins, recreation supervisor, at 541-962-1352 or mrollins@cityoflagrande.org.
Rimfire silhouette shoots offered on first Sunday of the month
LA GRANDE — Beginning Dec. 6, the La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club will be hosting a .22 rimfire silhouette shoot every first Sunday of the month through April at the club’s river range on Highway 244 (I-84 exit 252, then 3 miles west on the Ukiah-Hilgard Highway). The monthly events are open to the public and begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $5. Eye and ear protection is required. Rifles or pistols, with no restrictions on sights. For more information, call Gary at 541-786-0809, go to www.lgrpc.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
