MEETINGS
• PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors will meet Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton. Beginning at 5 p.m., the general session will start with an executive session to conduct deliberations regarding real property transactions.
Virtual attendance is available via Zoom. Access information can be found along with the agenda at www.imesd.k12.or.us.
BRIEFS
Schedule a sensory-friendly visit with Santa
LA GRANDE — A family event for all special needs kids and their siblings is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4-6 p.m. at Community Kindness, 1315 Adams Ave., La Grande. The sensory-friendly visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus include pictures, gift bags and snacks. A calm, quiet atmosphere is maintained, with no lines, by scheduling appointments in 15-minute intervals. This allows the children to get oriented and approach Santa on their terms.
To reserve a time, contact Julie at 541-562-6137 or JulieKayD@autismSocietyOregon.org and provide the family name, number of children, an email address and phone number. This event is sponsored by the Autism Society of Oregon.
Got questions about Medicare options?
LA GRANDE — The Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande, is hosting an informational session on Medicare options on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. John Hughes and David James, independent insurance specialists, will be there to answer questions regarding Medicare insurance options. The session is free and open to all.
Grande Ronde Community Band offers free concert Nov. 28
LA GRANDE — Grande Ronde Community Band (formerly Community Band Northeast) will present its first concert of the season Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre, Loso Hall, on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. Under the direction of Russ Carpenter, the band will perform a variety of works including marches, symphonic band arrangements and holiday music. The band is a community endeavor, with performers of all ages from Union and Baker counties. Admission is free, and donations are very welcome.
Sign up for next Cove senior lunch
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month (except holidays). Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The next meal is Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the menu will be beef stew with potatoes and carrots, salad bar, biscuits and oatmeal-chocolate bars.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Nov. 30.
