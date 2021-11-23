LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development announced a pediatric Pfizer vaccination event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon at 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande. The clinic is by appointment only. To schedule a vaccine or for more information, call 541-962-8800.
Sign up for next Cove senior meal
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is served at noon.
The menu for Tuesday, Dec. 7, is beef stew with vegetables, salad bar, biscuits and oatmeal-chocolate bars.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Flora School work party set for Nov. 27
FLORA — The next Flora School work party will be Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, with no special skills required.
Bring a sack lunch. Coffee, tea and cocoa will be provided, along with masks, gloves and sanitizer. For more information on the work day and on other ways you can help, even from home, call 541-828-7010 or email floraschool@tds.net.
Free computer training offered
LA GRANDE — Training and Employment Consortium is open by appointment and is offering free in-person computer training from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at WorkSource La Grande, 1901 Adams Ave.
• A three-day Quickbooks series will be held Dec. 7-9. The class is based on building a sample company. Students will create inventory accounts, make daily transactions to vendors and customers accounts.
• On Dec. 14 a one-day Microsoft Publisher class will explore creating newsletters and flyers.
• A two-day course on Dec. 15 and Dec. 17 will cover Microsoft Power Point. Participants will build several presentations using slide transitions and animation.
Registration is required. To register and for more information, call Lynn at 541-633-2085.
— The Observer
