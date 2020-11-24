BRIEFS
Be an angel and Santa all at once
LA GRANDE — Art Center East invites the community to participate in the Angel Tags program. The Salvation Army runs the program, which gives you the opportunity to buy gifts for a child in need based on their personal requests. To pick up an Angel Tag, stop by the art center at 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The art center is open (limiting visitors to 75% capacity) Wednesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors must wear masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols. For more information, call ACE at 541-624-2800.
Meals on Wheels drivers needed
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104.
Nature’s Pantry hosts turkey drive
LA GRANDE — Nature’s Pantry, 1907 Fourth St., La Grande, is hosting a campaign to provide turkeys for people in need. The store will match every dollar donated to the cause through Dec. 18. For additional information or to arrange a donation, text or call 541-963-7955, email info@naturespantry.life, or stop by the store between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The store is closed on Saturdays.
