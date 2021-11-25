LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown and the Union County Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring an array of holiday activities and opportunities to support local businesses, including Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27. Look for special offerings and events in downtown La Grande and at other businesses in the county. The promotions include a drawing for a gift basket.
Encouraging further local shopping, the chamber is sponsoring a Shop Hop Dec. 1-5. For instructions on how to participate in the contest, go to www.facebook.com/TravelUnionCounty and choose “Events.”
Discount offered on dog licenses
LA GRANDE — During the month of December the Union County Sheriff’s Office is offering 2022 dog licenses at a 10% discount. Licenses are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022. Licensing, which is required by county ordinance, can be helpful if your pet is lost and gets picked up by animal control. They can return your pet to you before taking it to the animal shelter, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Cove toy drive underway
COVE — Cheri’s Main Street Salon, 603 Main St. in Cove, is hosting its 23rd annual toy drive. Residents are encouraged to help make the holiday season brighter for children in Cove by donating new unwrapped toys by Friday, Dec. 10. The toys will then be distributed by the Cove Methodist Church on Dec. 11. For more information, call 541 568-5069.
Vegetables: good for body and mind
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Rotary Club announced the beginning of the “Great Potato Drive 2.0” — selling Patrick Thiel’s organic vegetables to raise money for its high school scholarship program. For $20 each, purchase 10 pounds of potatoes or 8 pounds of carrots. Nearly half of all proceeds will go toward the club’s scholarships.
According to the release, the county’s Rotary Club has for more than 20 years given college scholarships to high school students from all county schools. Rotary scholarships are awarded to seniors and are also redeemable at the beginning of the sophomore year. In the spring of 2021, the club awarded $9,000 in scholarships to eight students.
Residents are asked to consider donating purchases to the Community Connection Food Bank. The Rotary Club will take care of delivering the food on your behalf.
Contact Rick Bombaci, Anette Christoffersen, Rich Wandschneider or any Rotarian to order. Wandschneider may be reached at 541-263-0930.
