Enterprise Community Congregational Church presents Nativity stories
ENTERPRISE — A new series of short plays featuring interviews with persons from the Nativity stories in the Bible begins Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church. The first event features Archangel Gabriel. Based on Scripture from the Gospel According to Luke, the interview will bring to life the exciting events leading to Jesus’ birth. The Enterprise Community Congregational Church, also known as “the big, brown church,” is located at 301 NE First St., Enterprise. Worship services and Nativity stories begin at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
La Grande Lions Club wreath sale supports local programs
LA GRANDE — Noble fir wreaths are on sale by the La Grande Lions Club, with proceeds going to support local programs. The wreaths are hand-crafted on wire frames and each includes a red bow. Two sizes are available: 12-inch ring size with 22-inch outside diameter ($30) and 18-inch ring size with 32-inch outside diameter ($42). For full details or to place an order, call Mark at 541-786-4032 or Angie at 541-805-5152.
