MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will meet virtually Wednesday, Dec. 2. The meeting will be held via Zoom beginning at 6 p.m. To register for the meeting, email rknop@eoni.com or call 541-562-6289
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the La Grande City Council will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be available for viewing on the La Grande Alive website (https://lagrandealive.tv/city-events) and on the Eastern Oregon Alive.TV Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/EasternOregonAliveTV). Written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Email public comments to rstrope@cityoflagrande.org.
