Dec. 3 bazaars offer opportunities for local holiday shopping
UNION COUNTY — The holiday bazaar season is in full swing in Union County, giving opportunities for shopping local and supporting area artisans and organizations.
Here are the bazaars happening in Union County Saturday, Dec. 3, that The Observer knows about:
• La Grande Philly Trip Christmas Bazaar, Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring; 8 a.m. to noon; vendors, treats, Kris Kringle photo op and a gift wrapping station ($3-$5 per gift); entry is a pair of gently used sneakers.
• Handmade with Heart: A Christmas Craft Bazaar, Grande Ronde Academy, 507 Palmer Ave., La Grande; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; fresh and artificial wreaths, student-crafted ornaments, lighted centerpieces, gift baskets and home decor, baked goodies, hot cocoa and cider, homemade turkey soup lunch.
• La Grande Church of the Nazarene Christmas Bazaar, 109 18th St.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; vendors, treats and holiday decor.
• Wolf Creek Grange Christmas Bazaar, North Powder; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; shopping plus coffee and maple bars and a full potato bar lunch.
• Holiday Bazaar, Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 Main St., Union; noon to 5 p.m.; arts, crafts, jewelry, food, produce and frozen Alaskan fish, plus music by the Blue Mountain Fiddlers.
Schedule a sensory-friendly visit with Santa for the holiday season
LA GRANDE — A family event for all special needs kids and their siblings is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4-6 p.m. at Community Kindness, 1315 Adams Ave., La Grande. The sensory-friendly visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus include pictures, gift bags and snacks. A calm, quiet atmosphere is maintained, with no lines, by scheduling appointments in 15-minute intervals. This allows the children to get oriented and approach Santa on their terms.
To reserve a time, email JulieKayD@autismSocietyOregon.org or call 541-562-6137 and provide the family name, number of children, an email address and phone number. This event is sponsored by the Autism Society of Oregon.
Next Cove senior lunch is Dec. 6
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month (except holidays). Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
The next meal is Tuesday, Dec. 6. The menu will be beef stew with potatoes and carrots, salad bar, biscuits and oatmeal-chocolate bars.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Nov. 30.
