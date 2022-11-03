MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a work session on Saturday, Nov. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. On the agenda is a discussion of short-term rental code changes. The public may view the session on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
The purpose of a work session is to provide the commission with an opportunity to informally discuss topics of common concern and interest and to exchange ideas with staff, not to make decisions or to direct staff toward a specific action or conclusion.
BRIEFS
Meet Fishtrap’s fall writer-in-residence at Nov. 4 reading
ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap Fireside returns on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., held at Fishtrap’s new event space, the historic Bowlby Building at 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from local writers. This month’s readers are Wallowa County’s Kirsten Rohla and Dustin Lyons plus a special guest, Liza Birnbaum, Fishtrap’s fall writer-in-residence.
Admission is free and the Fireside gathering may be viewed online at www.fishtrap.org. Visit the website for full details and reader bios.
La Grande Methodist Church announces Nov. 5 Holiday Bazaar
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church, 1612 Fourth St., invites the community to its Nov. 5 Holiday Bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s downstairs fellowship hall. The bazaar will feature baked goods, treats and toys for dogs and cats, handcrafted items, photo cards and a quilt raffle. Soup will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the women’s group and the church.
Sign up for the next Cove senior lunch
COVE — Cove senior lunches are served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
Lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 15, will be a Thanksgiving meal, with roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, salad bar, rolls and pumpkin pie. The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone. Sign up by calling Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 907-299-6072 by Nov. 9.
Blood drive held Nov. 8-9 in La Grande
LA GRANDE — Giving blood saves lives. The community has another opportunity to contribute at an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call local organizer Linda Strand at 541-963-4261.
