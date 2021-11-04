Vaccinations for ages 5-11 not yet available at CHD
LA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be given to children ages 5-11, according to a press release from La Grande’s Center for Human Development.
CHD does not currently have this vaccine on hand and will update its social media and list serv when it is available. For more information, go to www.chdinc.org/get-vaccinated or call CHD at 541-962-8800.
Cove senior meal is Nov. 16
COVE — Cove senior lunches this fall are again being served at Founders Hall on the Ascension School grounds on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Coffee and tea are available at 11:30 a.m., and lunch is at noon.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, there will be a Thanksgiving dinner, featuring roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, salad bar, rolls and pumpkin pie.
The price is $5 per meal and reservations are requested to ensure there is food for everyone.
If you haven’t been contacted or wish to participate, call Betsy Arnson at 541-568-4902 or Virginia Fischer at 1-907-299-6072 by Nov. 9.
— The Observer
