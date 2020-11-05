MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council meets Monday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Island City’s city hall. The agenda includes the redesignation of the Grande Ronde Enterprise Zone. There will be a time for public comments. To make a submission prior to the meeting, drop off a written comment at city hall or email karen@islandcityhall.com. Those who attend must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
• LA GRANDE — Each of the following La Grande city commissions will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the coming weeks via Zoom: Community Landscape & Forestry Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 10; Parks & Recreation Advisory Commission on Thursday, Nov. 12; and La Grande Arts Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 18. All meetings are open to the public. Video conference links can be obtained by emailing sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
BRIEFS
Place an order for next Cove senior lunch
COVE — The Cove senior meal program is now offering takeout lunches on the first and third Tuesday of the month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are picked up in front of Founders Hall instead of being served inside. The lunch will be handed out from noon to 12:30 p.m. Enter the driveway in front of the Ascension Founders Hall on Church Street from the north.
The Nov. 17 menu features a Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, glazed carrots, Jell-O salad, side salad and a roll, with pumpkin pie for dessert. There is a $5 charge per meal. Call Imie Bristow at 541-568-4545 by Nov. 11 to order your meal.
