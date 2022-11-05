MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will have its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District Board will have its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114.
• ISLAND CITY — Union Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its monthly board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office Conference Room in Island City. The meeting may also be accessed by computer or phone with links provided at www.unionswcd.org/about-us.html. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Call 541-963-1313 for more information.
JOSEPH — This month’s book group discussion at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture will feature “The Forest Lover” by Susan Vreeland on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. The book group meets from noon to 1 p.m.
“The Forest Lover” is a fictional biography of Canadian artist Emily Carr. Carr waited until she was in her 50s to finally win national acclaim, after she overcame the label of just being a good “woman artist” and after Native themes were accepted in polite Canadian society.
The book was selected to go along with Joan Gilbert’s one-woman show, “55 x 55,” which stays up until Nov. 12. Gilbert was raised in La Grande and lives in Enterprise.
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
— The Observer
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.