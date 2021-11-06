BRIEFS
All welcome at Sunday turkey shoot in Cove
COVE — The Cove Sportsman Club's annual turkey shoot will take place this Sunday, Nov. 7. Shooting starts at 9 a.m., and non-shooting games will be available inside the clubhouse. Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, chips and chili will be available beginning a 11 a.m. All are welcome to join the fun at the Sportsman Club, just outside Cove on Highway 237 toward Union.
MEETINGS
• COVE — The Cove City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The meeting begins at 7 p.m at the Cove City Hall.
• LA GRANDE — A virtual meeting of the Union County Chapter of Health Care for All Oregon will be held via Zoom zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will feature state task force and legislative updates, especially how community members can give input to the task force as they formulate a single payer universal health care plan for Oregon. Email unioncounty@hcao.org to request access to the meeting.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Commission will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at La Grande City Hall, 1000 Adams Ave. A work session will follow if time allows. The public may attend virtually on Facebook Live; go to www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Parks and Recreation commissions will meet next week. Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Community Landscape and Forestry Commission meets Tuesday, Nov. 9; the La Grande Arts Commission meets Wednesday, Nov. 10; and the La Grande Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 18. For more information and to request access to the meetings, contact Stu Spence, Parks and Recreation director, at 541-962-1348 or sspence@cityoflagrande.org.
• LA GRANDE — The Board of Directors of the La Grande School District will convene for a regular board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., in the District Office Board Room at 1305 N. Willow. The meeting will be available online and phone only. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
• LA GRANDE — The La Grande Rural Fire District’s monthly board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. at the fire hall in Island City. Call 541-910-3114 for more information.
• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District’s monthly board meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Principal subjects to be discussed are monthly financial statements, staff reports and partner agency reports. Contact the Union SWCD staff at 541-963-1313 for more information.
BRIEFS
