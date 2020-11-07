Meetings, Briefs & Honors
MEETINGS
• UNION — The Union City Council will convene Monday, Nov. 9, for a work session and its regular monthly meeting. The work session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Both sessions will be at Union’s city hall.
BRIEFS
Veterans Day spaghetti dinner will be take-out this year
LA GRANDE — Although the traditional Veterans Day parade in La Grande has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Legion Post 43 and its auxiliary will serve the annual spaghetti dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The meals will be in to-go boxes, which the auxiliary will distribute in the parking lot of the American Legion Hall, 301 Fir St., La Grande. The auxiliary will prepare 100 meals, and they will be available on Veterans Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (or until the meals are gone). The lunches also include garlic bread and homemade cookies. They will be free to all veterans and members of the auxiliary who are current on their dues. Everyone else will be charged $5 per meal..
HONORS
La Grande student receives $13,000 renewable scholarship
CANTON, Missouri — Presley Justice, a senior at La Grande High School, was awarded a President Scholarship for her freshman year at Missouri’s Culver-Stockton College. The $13,000 per year scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, in Canton, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). According to a press release, “C-SC is the premier experiential learning college in the Midwest.”
