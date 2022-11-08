Grande Ronde Symphony launches 75th season in La Grande on Nov. 9
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The Grande Ronde Symphony kicks off its 75th season with performances in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and in Baker City on Saturday, Nov. 12. Both performances will feature pianist Anson K. Sin, the winner of the open category of the Concerto+Aria Competition sponsored annually by the Grande Ronde Symphony.
The La Grande concert begins at 7 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre on the Eastern Oregon University campus. In Baker City, the concert is at 1 p.m. in the Baker High School auditorium. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors, $2 for college students and $1 for high/middle school students and members of the Fiddle Club or Grande Ronde Student Symphony.
Tickets are available at https://granderondesymphony.org and at Direct Music Source in La Grande and Betty’s Books in Baker City. For full details on the concert’s program and its featured pianist, visit the Grande Ronde Symphony’s website.
Sleuth along with Sherlock Holmes in Elgin at the Opera House Nov. 11-12
ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House is presenting “Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Speckled Band” at the Hale Turner Little Theatre. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The play is directed by Grant Turner. The cast features Chris Dennett, Cody Wyld Flower, Cherise Hilman, Ron Califf and Anna Curry. Tickets are $18 and available at www.elginoperahouse.com.
Vendors sought for holiday bazaars
UNION — The Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 Main St., Union, is hosting holiday bazaars on Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 5 p.m.
Vendor space is open for individuals, businesses or organizations selling items such as arts, crafts, jewelry, food and produce. To inquire about vendor space, email ccccenter667@gmail.com.
