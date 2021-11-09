LA GRANDE — Local Marines, past, present and future, are invited to join in a gathering to celebrate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. at Tap That Growlers, 1106 Adams Ave., La Grande. Food will be available for purchase. For more information contact Carol Knopp at 541-910-3416 or oregonmarinemom@gmail.com.
Bazaar features holiday items, treasures and goodies
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Presbyterian Church Holiday Bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Presbyterian Friendship Center, 1204 Spring Ave., La Grande. Shoppers will find themed baskets, produce, baked goods, crafts, books and more, plus coffee and cider and home-baked goodies.
Volunteers invited to help at woodlot Saturday
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot will be having a work day on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to come and help get firewood ready to give away to help keep our neighbors warm this winter. The woodlot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St. in La Grande. For more information go to neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
City to begin leaf removal next week
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande’s Public Works Department and Waste-Pro will start the annual leaf removal project at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15. The project will continue until all streets have been cleaned once, or until winter weather stops the process. City crews will start in the area of Veterans’ Memorial Pool, moving south and then east. Residents are asked to refrain from parking on the street when leaf removal operations are in the area, as street sweepers will be following. The leaf removal project’s intent is to remove the leaves from the streets to prevent them from clogging the stormwater sewer system.
Union’s community center hosts meals, food pantry
UNION — The next community meal served to all in Union is slated for Friday, Nov. 12, from noon to 1 p.m. at at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. The meals are now served on the second Friday of the month. The community center also hosts the Union Food Pantry, which is open from 10-11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month. The next is on Nov. 19.
