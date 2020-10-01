MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — The North East Area Commission on Transportation and South East Area Commission on Transportation meets virtually today, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to attend by calling the conference number (971-277-1965, ID: 551-304-011#) and entering the code for audio only connections. Time has been set aside for public comments.
An Area Commission on Transportation is an advisory body chartered by the Oregon Transportation Commission composed of community leaders and other stakeholders. NEACT represents Morrow, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union and Baker counties and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; SEACT covers Malheur, Grant and Harney counties and the Burns-Paiute Tribe.
BRIEFS
City to host cornhole tournament
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Rec is organizing a cornhole tournament for adults Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Pioneer Park soccer field. Competition will be between teams of at least six people each. The cost to join is $20, and the prize for first place will be a $50 visa gift card.
The event aims to provide a fun outdoor sports league experience that can be done safely and adhere to public health regulations. Contestants must either wear a mask or stay six feet from others while playing. Registration is open through Oct. 8 and may be completed at www.lagrandeparks.org or by contacting Parks & Rec at 541-962-1348 or mckayla.nitz@cityoflagrande.org. Official tournament rules to be distributed to teams after registration.
Free Excel classes available
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium is offering free Excel classes in October. The classes will be held online and include hands-on exercises. A one-day class for beginners is offered Oct. 13 that will cover the basics of developing spreadsheets; entering formulas that will calculate desired rows and columns; and enhancing documents by modifying fonts, font size and adding columns. Intermediate Excel is a five-day course (Oct. 14-15 and 20-22) designed to review formulas; cover creating graphs and absolute function, subtotal and comment features; and explore other functions such as: IF, SUMIF, COUNT, COUNTIF, AVERAGE and AVERAGEIF.
Call Glenna at 541-963-7111 ext. 248 to register and get enrolled through I-Match. Training & Employment Consortium is an EOE/Program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.