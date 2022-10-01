• LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at City Hall, to discuss short-term rental code changes. The session may be viewed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande • IMBLER — The work session for the Imbler School District Board of Directors is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The purpose of the work session is to complete a superintendent/board transition training with Oregon School Boards Association. • LA GRANDE — The Union County Retired Educators meets the first Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. the Cock & Bull Restaurant in Pat’s Alley, La Grande. The next lunch meeting will be Oct. 6. New members are welcome.
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
Wednesday bingo games begin again Oct. 5
ELGIN — The Elgin Lions Club will begin bingo sessions Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Elgin Community Center. Games will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and will continue until next spring. All are welcome.
Visit the Elgin Museum before it closes for the season
ELGIN — The Elgin Museum will be closing Sunday, Oct.16, and open again Mother’s Day of 2023. There is still time to visit. The museum is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — The Observer
MEETINGS
• LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at City Hall, to discuss short-term rental code changes. The session may be viewed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande.
• IMBLER — The work session for the Imbler School District Board of Directors is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The purpose of the work session is to complete a superintendent/board transition training with Oregon School Boards Association.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Retired Educators meets the first Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. the Cock & Bull Restaurant in Pat’s Alley, La Grande. The next lunch meeting will be Oct. 6. New members are welcome.
LA GRANDE — Community Connection is seeking volunteers to be Meals on Wheels drivers. For more information, call Sydney Gleeson at 541-963-7532, ext. 1104, or stop by 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande.
ELGIN — The Elgin Lions Club will begin bingo sessions Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Elgin Community Center. Games will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and will continue until next spring. All are welcome.
ELGIN — The Elgin Museum will be closing Sunday, Oct.16, and open again Mother’s Day of 2023. There is still time to visit. The museum is currently open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— The Observer
