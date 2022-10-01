MEETINGS

• LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at City Hall, to discuss short-term rental code changes. The session may be viewed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CityofLaGrande • IMBLER — The work session for the Imbler School District Board of Directors is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. in room 1 of the high school. The purpose of the work session is to complete a superintendent/board transition training with Oregon School Boards Association. • LA GRANDE — The Union County Retired Educators meets the first Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. the Cock & Bull Restaurant in Pat’s Alley, La Grande. The next lunch meeting will be Oct. 6. New members are welcome.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.