La Grande Farmers Market sign

The La Grande Farmers Market 2022 season is coming to an end. The last Tuesday market is on Oct. 11 from 3-6 p.m., and the final Saturday market, open from 9 a.m. to noon, is on Oct. 15.

 La Grande Farmers Market/Contributed Photo

BRIEFS Sign up for the improved AARP Smart Driver class

LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Mount Emily Room at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with a break for lunch (the hospital cafeteria will be open), and hospital mask rules will be enforced.

