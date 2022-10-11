BRIEFS Sign up for the improved AARP Smart Driver class
LA GRANDE — The next AARP Driver Safety class in Union County is planned for Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Mount Emily Room at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. The course will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., with a break for lunch (the hospital cafeteria will be open), and hospital mask rules will be enforced.
Participants will refresh their driving skills, get up-to-date information on new rules of the road and learn research-based strategies to increase safety while behind the wheel. There is not a test, and those who complete the course may be eligible to receive an auto insurance discount.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. To register and for more information, call Moore at 541-910-9797.
MEETINGS
• ISLAND CITY — The La Grande School District Board of Directors will convene for a regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Island City Elementary School’s library, 10201 W. Fourth St. The meeting will be available in person, online and via phone. See the agenda at www.lagrandesd.org for meeting access information.
• LA GRANDE — A meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution Lone Pine Tree Chapter meeting will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, with an optional no-host lunch starting at 11 a.m. at the Fourth Street Bistro at the Market Place, 1912 Fourth St., La Grande. The meeting begins at noon upstairs.
