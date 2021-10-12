• LA GRANDE — The Union Soil and Water Conservation District meets virtually and via call-in Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. For access instructions, go to www.unionswcd.org or call 541-963-1313.
Museum society gathering features history, live music
UNION — The public is invited to the Union County Museum Society meeting on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., in the Little White Church, across Main Street from the museum in Union. There will be brief business and a program presented by John Sheehy and the Sheehy Brothers & Friends including a musical and historical tribute to the French Canadians who settled in Union County in the 1860s.
Union Food Pantry open on Friday
UNION — The Union Food Pantry is open from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union. For more information, call 541-562-2038 or email ccccenter667@gmail.com.
Science fun set at Oct. 16 farmers market
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Chemistry Club is providing free, fun and safe hands-on activities for kids at the La Grande Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 16. from 9 a.m. to noon at Max Square, corner of Adams Avenue and Fourth Street.
Take-home weekend meal orders due Oct. 18
LA GRANDE — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is now offering a take-home weekend meal for four each month, provided by the Nutrition Department at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande. The $35 meal is available to the public and must be ordered in advance.
The October meal is Friday, Oct. 22, with pickup at 2:30 p.m. The menu is beef, red potatoes, vegetables with hollandaise sauce, bread and berry cobbler for dessert. Order by Oct. 18. Order forms are available in the kitchen at the senior center. Call 541-605-5556 for more information.
EO Film Festival passes on sale now
LA GRANDE — Virtual passes for the 2021 Eastern Oregon Film Festival, which is Oct. 21-23, are available at the festival’s website, www.eofilmfest.com. The organization is offering a 10% discount on virtual passes; use the code #EOFFV21.
A limited number of in-person passes are available. Full details are on the festival’s website.
