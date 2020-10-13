BRIEFS
Firewood available Saturday to those who need it
LA GRANDE — The Neighbors Together emergency woodlot will be giving wood-burning households in financial need up to a cord of firewood Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations will be accepted but not required. The lot is at 3309 N. Umatilla St., La Grande. For more information visit www.neighborstogetherofunioncounty.org or call 541-963-9126.
All welcome at Cove Turkey Shoot
COVE — The Cove Sportsman Club is hosting its annual Turkey Shoot Sunday, Oct. 18. The event is open to the public and both shooters and non-shooters are welcome. The shooting begins at 9 a.m., and lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. There also will be non-shooting games. The Cove Sportsman Club is on the highway on the south edge of town. Please bring your mask for when social distancing is not possible.
