• ISLAND CITY — The Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at Island City City Hall. Refreshments are available at 9 a.m., and the meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Members are encouraged to come meet Calli, the new GRH Auxiliary liaison. Also, flu shots will be available at the meeting.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will have its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, call 541-910-3114 or email union.rfpd@outlook.com.
Elgin residents can donate blood Oct. 18
ELGIN — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held in Elgin on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 1-6 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call the drive organizers: Pat McDonald at 541-910-0186 or Bob Thomas at 541-437-2705.
According to the Red Cross website, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood donors help patients of all ages, among them are accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients,and those battling cancer.
Pinochle party scheduled for Oct. 15
ISLAND CITY — Delta Epsilon is hosting a pinochle party open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at Urban Vine, corner of Island Avenue and C Street, Island City. The cost is $10 per person. Pinochle gamers are asked to bring finger foods to share.
Celebrate chemistry at the Farmers Market
LA GRANDE — Every year, the EOU Chemistry Club offers a free hands-on community science event in honor of National Chemistry Week. This year’s theme is Fabulous Fibers: The Chemistry of Fabrics. The club will have a booth at the La Grande Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon with activities for children exploring the difference between natural and synthetic fibers, how fabrics are dyed with different colors and more science-related projects.
Skate competition returns to Pioneer Park
LA GRANDE — La Grande Parks and Recreation announced the return of the annual skate competition at the Pioneer Park Skate Park, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
Registration is available on the Parks and Rec website, or you can register in person at the event. Entry is $10. Participants must have a helmet. For those younger than 18, a parent or guardian must sign a consent form. For full details, email Chris Gianandrea at cgianandrea @cityoflagrande.org or call 541-962-1352.
