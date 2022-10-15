MEETINGS
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
• LA GRANDE — A regular session of the InterMountain Education Service District Board of Directors begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. This month’s meeting will be held at the IMESD La Grande building, 1604 27th St. The agenda and link to virtual meeting access are available at www.imesd.k12.or.us.
BRIEFS Elgin Lions host free pie and ice cream social Oct. 15
ELGIN — To show appreciation for community support, the Elgin Lions are hosting a free pie and homemade ice cream social at Clarence Witty Park on Saturday, Oct. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. All are welcome.
Grange plans no-meat potluck party Sunday, Oct. 16
SUMMERVILLE — Pleasant Grove Grange, 67218 Hunter Road, Summerville, invites the community to a “No Meat Meet-up” on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1-3 p.m. Taste new dishes and learn how to prepare them. Bring a dish if you want to share. Organizers suggest a $5 donation to cover the cost of the event.
Oct. 18 Brown Bag session features collage artists
JOSEPH — Kristy Athens and Janis Carper will discuss the art of multimedia collage Tuesday, Oct. 18, during an upcoming session of the Josephy Center’s Brown Bag lecture series. Brown Bags are generally held the first and third Tuesdays at noon, and are open and free to the public.
On Oct. 18, Kristy Athens and Janis Carper will discuss the art of multimedia collage, touching on their techniques and their approaches and goals for their work. Attend in person at the center, 403 N. Main St., Joseph, or virtually. To access the livestream, go to www.josephy.org/events/brown-bags. For more information, call 541-432-0505 or email director@josephy.org. Previous Brown Bag lectures may be view on YouTube.
Attend author reading and open mic in person or virtually
LA GRANDE — The next ACE Writing Project, featuring Connie Soper, happens Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Attend the reading at HQ, 112 Depot St., La Grande, or via Zoom. Put on by Art Center East, the free author reading series is held on the third Thursday of the month and sessions conclude with an open mic. Writers of all genres are welcome. Open mic sign-up starts at 6:45 p.m. Learn more at www.artcentereast.org/events/ace-writing-project.
Soper is a retired public transportation planner who writes poems in her head while she’s hiking or beachcombing. The author of “Exploring the Oregon Coast Trail,” her poems have appeared in a variety of publications. “A Story Interrupted” is her first poetry collection.
Flu shot clinic for veterans held in Wallowa County
ENTERPRISE — A flu shot clinic for enrolled veterans in Wallowa County will be held Monday, Oct. 24, sponsored by the Walla Walla Veterans Administration Medical Center. The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Enterprise VA Telehealth Clinic, 401 NE First St., Suite A. Regular and high-dose flu vaccinations will be available.
Call 541-426-0219 to make an appointment or for more information. Leave a message if there is no answer. Walk-ins to the clinic are welcome but appointments are recommended.
Sign up for library’s Magic Tree House Book Club
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, is launching a Magic Tree House Book Club for ages 7-9 beginning Oct. 25. The club will meet 3-4 p.m. in the Community Room on the last Tuesday of the month through December. The Magic Tree Book Club is free and books will be provided. Spaces are limited and registration is required. For full details and to sign up, stop by the library’s front desk or call 541-962-1339.
— The Observer
