• ELGIN — The Elgin School District Board of Directors meets Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Stella Mayfield auditorium. The agenda includes a discussion on the Student Investment Account grant and an opportunity for citizens to ask questions. Part of the Student Success Act, Student Investment Account funds are non-competitive grants available to all Oregon school districts. The board is also scheduled to take action on the Memorandum of Agreement for vaccination mandate.
• IMBLER — A regular session of the Imbler School District Board of Directors begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in Room 1 of Imbler High School. The agenda includes an audit report and discussion on superintendent search options.
• UNION — A regular session of the Union Rural Fire Protection District Board will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114 or union.rfpd@outlook.com.
Bakery plans community events in celebration of 5th anniversary
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Le Bebe Cakes Bakery Coffee House and Grande Lumiere Event Center at The Market Place is offering an array of community-oriented events in celebration of the business’ fifth anniversary, announced owner/operator Spring Roberts. An open house will run Oct. 16-23 featuring door prizes, drawings and information on the birthday club. An ongoing pumpkin decorating contest concludes with judging on Saturday, Oct. 23. And, the weekend of Oct. 30-31 brings a Halloween Tea Party with three seatings each day. Tickets are $14.95. Call the bakery at 541-963-2253 to reserve a tea time for 10:30 a.m., noon or 1:30 p.m. Updates and details are available at www.facebook.com/LeBebeCakesBySpringRoberts.
Kids in the Kitchen held Wednesdays in Union
UNION — Kids in the Kitchen, a free program put on by OSU Extension for children in third through fifth grade, is being held on Wednesdays at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a different snack each week. The program runs through November. For more information, visit www.catherinecreekcommunitycenter.com or contact Natasha Doyon, Catherine Creek resource specialist, at 541-562-2038 or ccccenter667@gmail.com.
