MEETINGS
• IMBLER — The Imbler School District Board of Directors will meet for a regular session Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in room 1 of Imbler High School. The agenda includes a sound system upgrade for the gym and increasing lunch prices. The public is welcome to attend all open sessions of the Imbler School Board.
• UNION — The Union Rural Fire Protection District will have a board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the fire hall. For more information, contact Kim George, Union RFPD clerk, at 541-910-3114.
• LA GRANDE — The Union County Democratic Party will have its October membership meeting Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom. To register, call 541-562-6289 or email a request to rknop@eoni.com with your email contact information, address and phone number.
• BAKER CITY — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. The agenda includes virtual meeting requirements and the trade school scholarship award. OTEC is headquartered at 4005 23rd St., Baker City. For more information, contact Michele Grove, OTEC administrative assistant, at 541-524-2853 or mgrove@otecc.com.
BRIEFS
Take your dog to today’s Howl-o-ween party
LA GRANDE- La Grande Parks & Rec invites dogs and their people to a Doggy Howl-o-ween Costume Party Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning at 2 p.m. at the dog park at Riverside Park. The event is free and open to the public and will include prizes, treats (for dogs and people), an obstacle course and a costume contest. Prizes will be given to the best dressed dog as well as the best coordinated costume between dog and owner. Spectators are welcome. Human masks are required.
