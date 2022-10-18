BRIEFS
Paint Night fundraiser planned in Cove Oct. 25
COVE — A Paint Night fundraiser to raise money for the Cove High School senior class trip and graduation party is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the school’s cafeteria, 803 Main St. (the new building next to the elementary school). Doors open at 7 p.m. and the painting begins at 7:15 p.m.
A donation of $50 covers all supplies, a 12x16 canvas and instruction by local artist Keyla Glenn. Seats are limited, and all painters must prepay by Oct. 24. To sign up and pay, and for answers to questions, call or text 541-910-6111.
Writing and storytelling activity open to teens
LA GRANDE — The monthly Teen Writing Circle at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande, begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the library’s Community Room.
Participants will create characters, build worlds and share ideas. The free activity is for ages 12-18. No registration or supplies are needed.
Bank of Eastern Oregon collecting coats for kids
LA GRANDE — The Bank of Eastern Oregon is conducting a children’s coat drive to be donated to local schools.
New or used coats for grade-school and older will be collected until Friday, Oct. 21. Drop coats off at the bank, 2514 Cove Ave., La Grande. If you have any questions, call 541-624-5040.
Two fall train excursions out of Elgin conclude season
ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train’s final two rides of the season take place Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23. The two “End of Season Bounty” excursions depart the Elgin Depot at 10 a.m. and return around 1:30 p.m., traveling along the Grande Ronde River.
A hot meal featuring stew with locally sourced meat is served along the way. Tickets are $35-$75. Purchase tickets at www.eaglecaptrainrides.com/book-online or call the Elgin Depot at 541-437-3652 between 9 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat booth applications accepted LA GRANDE — On Monday, Oct. 31, the streets will be closed to traffic 4-6:30 p.m. for La Grande Main Street Downtown’s Halloween Safe Trick-or-Treat. Registration is required of those located outside the closed area who wish to have a booth or trunk display for this event.
Participation is free for downtown businesses, LGMSD members and nonprofit organizations. For businesses located outside the downtown area that are not LGMSD members, there is a $25 fee to help cover promotional costs.
Applications are available online at www.lagrandemainstreet.org/forms or at the LGMSD office, 102 Depot St. For more information, call 541-963-1223 or email director@ lagrandemainstreet.org.
— The Observer
