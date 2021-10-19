• PENDLETON — The Board of Directors of the InterMountain Education Service District will meet Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. at the IMESD, 2001 SW Nye Ave., Pendleton.
Sign up for free computer classes
LA GRANDE — Training & Employment Consortium, a part of WorkSource La Grande, 1901 Adams Ave., offers free computer instruction. COVID-19 regulations allow the courses to again be taught in person. Classes run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Space is limited and registration is required by calling Lynn at 541-805-1986 prior to the first day of class.
Two Excel classes will be held in November:
• Introduction to Excel, Nov. 2: A one-day class for the beginner to learn how to develop spreadsheets, use formulas and enhance documents.
• Intermediate Excel, Nov 3-4 and 8-10: A five-day course designed to review formulas; cover creating graphs and absolute function, subtotal and comment features; and explore other functions.
Free movie for teens shown Wednesday
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library’s Teen Mid-Week Movie takes place the third Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. in the Community Room. The next film is on Oct. 20. The free gathering is open to anyone in middle school or high school.
Call the library at 541-962-1339 or visit www.cookmemoriallibrary.org for the movie title and other activities for teens. Masks are required for indoor events.
Community meals served in Union
UNION — Community meals are offered the fourth Friday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St., Union. This is a free program and everyone is welcome.
