LA GRANDE — In-person activities are resuming at the Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St., La Grande. In addition to Tuesday night bingo, the center is again hosting pinochle games on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. More pinochle opportunities are offered on Thursdays: 12 Aces Pinochle is on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 1 p.m., and Sassy Senior Pinochle is on the third Thursday of the month, also at 1 p.m.
More activities will begin again soon, according to the senior center, including in-person meals on weekdays. For updates, check the center’s Facebook page. These activities are open to the public.
VA holds virtual Mental Health Summit
WALLA WALLA — The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, aka the Walla Walla VA, which serves the region including Union and Wallowa counties, is holding its 2021 Mental Health Summit virtually from Monday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Oct. 7. The online sessions are free and open to all.
There will be two online presentations each day, at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The series will cover topics such as military sexual trauma, post-traumatic growth, suicide prevention, PTSD 101, reactions to the Afghanistan withdrawal, and more. One of the sessions is a community resource fair with short presentations from local, regional and national resources.
Connect to these virtual sessions using a cellphone, tablet or computer. Access the full agenda and links on the Walla Walla VA’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla.
Cook Memorial Library offers book clubs for teens and adults
LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library is again hosting in-person book clubs for teens on the first Wednesday of the month beginning Oct. 6. The free gatherings are held in the library’s Community Room and masks are required. The middle school club meets 3:30-4:15 p.m., and the high school club meets 4:30-5:15 pm.
For adults, a book club focusing on the mystery genre meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. The next meeting will be on Oct. 11 to discuss “The Runaway” by Terry Kay.
New members are welcome to join at any time. For more information, call 541-962-1339, go to www.cookmemoriallibrary.org or stop by the library at 2006 Fourth St., La Grande.
